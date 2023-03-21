Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and $4.28 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00062112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00042482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,298,650 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

