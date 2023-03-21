Waltonchain (WTC) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $16.70 million and $669,447.91 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,063,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,087,868 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

