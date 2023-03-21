Waltonchain (WTC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $815,275.60

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $16.48 million and $815,275.60 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,061,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,086,236 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

