Walter Public Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 3.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 65.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MSCI by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI stock traded up $11.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.85. The company had a trading volume of 79,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

