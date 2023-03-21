Wade Loo Buys 4,000 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,305.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 1,872,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,504. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.43. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 205.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 206.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 76.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

