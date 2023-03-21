Wade Financial Advisory Inc Has $2.81 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $219.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

