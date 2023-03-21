VRES (VRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,670.84

VRES (VRS) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. VRES has a total market capitalization of $59.28 million and approximately $3,670.84 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00031226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00201193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,296.18 or 1.00008323 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04457391 USD and is up 64.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,221.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

