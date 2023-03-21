VRES Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.37 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $94.37 million and approximately $2,006.52 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VRES has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00008550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00031408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00197495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,942.92 or 1.00053335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000124 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02710854 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $125.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

