Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes $567,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.