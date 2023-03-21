Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 3,775 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.25. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $110.72.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

