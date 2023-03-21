Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 16,455 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,455 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

