Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 3,822 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $182.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

