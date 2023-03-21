Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 30,199 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,596.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 163,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock opened at $62.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

