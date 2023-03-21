Vertcoin (VTC) Tops One Day Volume of $44,730.12

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $44,730.12 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,898.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00283780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00551701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00071136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00472087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,358,485 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

