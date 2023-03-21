VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

