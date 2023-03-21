Verge (XVG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $687,616.45

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Verge has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $48.63 million and $687,616.45 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,160.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00287422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00072035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00544207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00468381 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003546 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,107,938 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

