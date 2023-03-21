Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($33.33) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Varta in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Trading Down 12.3 %

ETR:VAR1 traded down €3.56 ($3.83) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €25.40 ($27.31). The company had a trading volume of 556,528 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of €28.11 and a 200 day moving average of €32.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.35. Varta has a 1 year low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a 1 year high of €99.90 ($107.42).

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.