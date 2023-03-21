Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 18.6% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $43,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $135.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,755. The company has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.