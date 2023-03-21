Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $134.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

