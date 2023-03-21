Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,247,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,932. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.31 and its 200 day moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

