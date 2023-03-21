Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.7% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $31,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $196.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.