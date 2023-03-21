Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,495 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VOOV traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,063. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.18 and a fifty-two week high of $154.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

