Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

