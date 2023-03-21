Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

