Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,257,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.60. The company had a trading volume of 102,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,399. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $242.10.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.