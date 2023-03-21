Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

VYM opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

