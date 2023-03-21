Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Cut by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

