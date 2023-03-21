Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.