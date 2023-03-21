Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

