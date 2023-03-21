Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.62. 3,261,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.