Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 644,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 498,369 shares.The stock last traded at $78.16 and had previously closed at $75.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $602,114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,558,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,388,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 687.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,016,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,487,000 after buying an additional 1,759,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,987,000 after purchasing an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

