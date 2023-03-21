Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Stake Raised by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $11,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $137.47. 159,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

