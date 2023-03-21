Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.92. 290,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,056. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

