VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Down 3.7%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.20. 1,365,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,120,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

