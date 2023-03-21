Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) traded down 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 214,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 96,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

