UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Increased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNH opened at $476.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

