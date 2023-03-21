United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.19.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.85. 687,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,908. The company has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

See Also

