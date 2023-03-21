Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.34. 1,805,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

