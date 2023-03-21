Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Stock Up 3.4 %

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.31.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.96. The stock had a trading volume of 749,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,283. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day moving average is $129.77. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

