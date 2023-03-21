UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,654 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.00% of UMH Properties worth $26,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in UMH Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UMH traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.21. 54,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,756. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,589.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $27,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,298 shares in the company, valued at $627,589.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,652 shares of company stock valued at $73,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

