Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $535.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2023 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $548.00 to $636.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $535.00 to $580.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $390.00 to $510.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $570.00 to $610.00.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $650.00.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $545.00 to $605.00.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $525.00.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $500.00 to $520.00.

3/10/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $580.00.

3/8/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $607.00 to $600.00.

3/6/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $530.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/23/2023 – Ulta Beauty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $503.00 to $570.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Ulta Beauty had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Ulta Beauty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.68 on Tuesday, reaching $515.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $537.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $514.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

