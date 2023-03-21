UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 67,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of UBS traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,176,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

