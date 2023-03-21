Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.00

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 11976 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

