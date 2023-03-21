TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $265.50 Million

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.78 billion and approximately $265.50 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009500 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004968 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003206 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,162,259,413 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

