Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 413,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,751,000. Rentokil Initial makes up 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Separately, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

RTO stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 83,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. Its products and services protect people from the pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The firm focuses on route-based services, predominately in pest control and hygiene as well as other smaller services including plants, medical, property care.

