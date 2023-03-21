Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.11

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.11 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$87.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Tree Island Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Tree Island Steel Company Profile

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

