Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 24,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 12,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

