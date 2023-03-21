Transform Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.84. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

