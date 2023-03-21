Transform Wealth LLC Has $3.94 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 247.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $220.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.81. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

