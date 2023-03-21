Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $40.93

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.93, but opened at $43.00. Tidewater shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 198,267 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

Tidewater Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.