Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $40.93

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.93, but opened at $43.00. Tidewater shares last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 198,267 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tidewater Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tidewater (TDW)
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.